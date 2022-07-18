Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,354. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

