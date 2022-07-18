Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 9,198 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.69. 11,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

