Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 312,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Integrated Media Technology stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Integrated Media Technology has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

