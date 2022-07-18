Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 4.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 332,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

