Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Intellicheck Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,099. The company has a market cap of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.61. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intellicheck

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

In other news, CEO Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,293.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060 over the last 90 days. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

