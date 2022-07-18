International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,811. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

