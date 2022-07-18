International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Up 55.2% in June

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

International Isotopes Stock Up 27.6 %

Shares of INIS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. 25,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. International Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Radiological Services, and Fluorine Products.

