Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $20.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.