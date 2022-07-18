Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $25.77. 40,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,024,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,224,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,739,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,196,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter.

