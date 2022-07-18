Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $25.77. 40,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $31.75.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF
