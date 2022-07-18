Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Bought by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 586,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

