Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Franklin Resources (BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/11/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $24.00.
- 6/30/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.
- 6/28/2022 – Franklin Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00.
- 5/19/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE BEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. 24,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,355. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 356,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,884. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.