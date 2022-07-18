Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Franklin Resources (BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/11/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $24.00.

6/30/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

6/28/2022 – Franklin Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00.

5/19/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. 24,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,355. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 356,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,884. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

