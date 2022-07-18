Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU):

7/13/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $122.00.

7/8/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $116.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

