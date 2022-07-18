iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,922. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04.

