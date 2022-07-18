iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,843,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 8.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $291,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $67.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

