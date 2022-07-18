iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IEV stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,158. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.