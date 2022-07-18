iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,500 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,927,000 after buying an additional 18,902,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,656,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. 13,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,761. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

