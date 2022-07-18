iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 6th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $31,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $48.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

