iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

