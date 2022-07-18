iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,428,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
ACWX stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
