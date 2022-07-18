iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.16. 3,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,516. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

