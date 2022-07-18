iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWP traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $81.96. 12,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

