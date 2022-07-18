iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 112,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWL stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

