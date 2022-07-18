iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of IWY traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.34. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

