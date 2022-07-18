iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.98 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average of $124.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.