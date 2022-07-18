iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $115,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average is $254.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

