iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,844. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

