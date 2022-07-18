iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.33. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.61. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

