Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

ITRM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,696. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $46.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

