IXT Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (IXT)

IXT (IXT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, IXT has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. IXT has a market capitalization of $183,468.81 and $1.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IXT Profile

IXT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global.

IXT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

