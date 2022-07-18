James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 76.6% in June

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JHX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.50. 357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.33.

James Hardie Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

JHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

