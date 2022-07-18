JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 128761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

JBS Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter.

JBS Increases Dividend

About JBS

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This represents a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. JBS’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

