Jigstack Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (STAK) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jigstack has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. Jigstack has a market cap of $1.87 million and $13,992.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jigstack alerts:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 153.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Jigstack

Jigstack is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Jigstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jigstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jigstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.