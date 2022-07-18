John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 1.04% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,155,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,818,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,707,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,631,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

