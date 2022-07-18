Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,784. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

