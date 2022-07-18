Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.70. 18,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,380. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

