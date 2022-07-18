Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 26,345 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 202,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

