Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.35. 6,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.