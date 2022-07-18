Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.59. 31,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,089. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

