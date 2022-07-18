Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Allstate by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

