Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 70,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

