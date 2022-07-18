Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $13.36 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,227. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

