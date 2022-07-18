Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $13.75 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,177 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $382.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,446. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.57 and its 200 day moving average is $439.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

