Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.29. 15,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.25 and a 200 day moving average of $369.62. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.94.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

