Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.46 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $155.87. 30,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

