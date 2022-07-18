Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $58.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $58,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.