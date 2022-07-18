Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,103 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.28. 1,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,448. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.