Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.89 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FMC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,901. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.66. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.