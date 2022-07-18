Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,285 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.29% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $133,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,254. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.34.

