Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $58,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.01. 46,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,745. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

