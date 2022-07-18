Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 141 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 18.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $605.94. 4,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,700. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.23.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.